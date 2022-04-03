Crews working Pulaski Co. wildfire near Hogan Dam

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews are working a wild fire between Hogan Dam and Bryant Lane Saturday.

It is currently amassing five acres of land. Resources to fight the fire are going to continue to be directed overnight, with fresh resources also arriving in the morning.

According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, smoke will be able to be seen throughout the area again on Sunday.

