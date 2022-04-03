Family displaced after Campbell Co. brush fire, traffic being detoured

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-family home, shed, other outbuildings and four cars were all consumed by a fire Sunday in Rustburg.

Campbell County 911 received a report of a brush fire on Archer Mill Road, off of the 3000 block of Stage Road, that eventually advanced toward Truline Drive because of weather/wind conditions.

No injuries were reported. A family is displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross.

Traffic is being detoured in the area. People are asked to avoid the 3000 block of Stage Road (near Archer Road and between Spencer Road and Columbus Road).

The fire was contained to 10 acres of land and as of 3:45 p.m., all flames were contained with units working to suppress any hot spots.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office goes on to add that, “Citizens are advised that current weather conditions mean a higher risk of fires in our area. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect to April 30, restricting open air burning until after 4:00 p.m. daily. Officials ask that you please refrain from burning in high wind situations; however, if you have to, it must be done after 4 p.m.

For more information on preventing wildfires, please visit the Virginia Department of Forestry website on Wildfire Prevention."

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.