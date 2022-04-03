First of six African American statues unveiled in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton-Augusta County African American Research Society (SACAARS) unveiled the first of six historical markers Saturday in Downtown Staunton.

The Effie Ann Johnson Day Nursery honors two of the trailblazers of Staunton’s African American Schools.

Community members lined the sidewalk to witness the unveiling. A poem by Maya Angelou was read and family members of the women honored in the marker were recognized.

“Words can’t express how we feel we think it’s great,” Donald Pannell, a family member of Mary Lou Pannell, who was one of the women recognized by the marker said.

Mayor Andrea Oakes did the ceremonial honors of the ribbon cutting to show off the new marker now on display for all of the community.

“It’s good for the future generations coming behind us to know exactly how and what people contributed to our community so they’ll learn something. Even if one person comes by and says ‘hey who is Effie Ann Johnson? Who is Mary Lou Pannell? What is Effie Ann Johnson Day Nursery about?’ they’ll learn something. They’ll be willing to maybe research and find out a little bit more about it,” he said.

Today’s unveiling is just the start to honoring African American trailblazers in Staunton.

“It’s history, history is culture and this is part of our culture,” Pannell said. “It’s part of the Black community and you know even though it was geared towards us everybody benefits from it so we look at it that way.”

The next two statues will be revealed on April 9th at 815 North Augusta Street at 1 p.m.

