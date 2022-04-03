Hometown Local
Radford City police investigate possible Sunday morning shooting

Radford City Police Department
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department is investigating a possible shooting from early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Radford University and Radford City Police Officers were in the area of 2nd Avenue and Downey Street and responded to an off-campus incident involving a physical altercation.

Police say they spoke with witnesses who described hearing the discharge of a firearm at that location just minutes earlier.

It was quickly determined there was no immediate threat to the public, with the person responsible having left the area in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this case, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.

