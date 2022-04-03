Hometown Local
Senior Alert issued for missing Appomattox man

Kenneth Bryant, reported missing from Appomattox County
Kenneth Bryant, reported missing from Appomattox County(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 66-year-old man.

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Bryan was last reported seen shortly before noon April 2 on James River Road in Appomattox. He is white, 5′9″ and 220 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He may be wearing a tan button-up shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He may be driving a red 1997 Chevrolet S-10 with license plates “KENDEL.”

The sheriff’s office says he suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact 434-352-7922.

