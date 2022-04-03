Hometown Local
Staunton parents hold bake sale to protest proposed school budget

Right behind the farmers market Saturday morning was a corner of fresh-baked sweets and...
Right behind the farmers market Saturday morning was a corner of fresh-baked sweets and frustrated parents discussing how the proposed funding of the schools' is affecting them.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s parents were up late Friday night preparing baked goods for Saturday’s bake sale to raise funds and protest the city’s proposed budget for the schools.

Right behind the farmer’s market Saturday morning was a corner of fresh-baked sweets and frustrated parents discussing how the proposed funding of the schools is affecting them.

“As PTA members - as parents - we do stuff like this all the time to raise money for our schools, so we kinda wanted to do it as an awareness builder. You know, we do our part as parents, and we’re just asking the city to do the bare minimum for our schools,” Kristin Siegel, a parent in Staunton Schools.

Parents believe Staunton Schools have not been properly funded for the past three years and they say they need to step in with events like today’s bake sale.

“We need to kind of speak up a little bit because this isn’t a new problem, but it’s definitely come to a head and so it’s time for something to be done about it,” said Nate Lawrence, parent and teacher in Staunton.

A teacher himself, one thing Lawrence needs more of to do his job properly is the support staff.

“I can’t do my job if I don’t have bus drivers, if I don’t have people helping to clean the schools, cafeteria workers, all the people who are in the classrooms, and maybe they don’t have teachers behind their names, but the work that they do is just as important as we do and it makes my job easier,” Lawrence said.

Parents worry about their kids not getting the proper education to succeed in life and worry that more teachers will begin to walk out as well.

“Support the schools. Make the kids a priority; make sure that they know that their future is secure. My 15 year old wants to be a music teacher, and right now his future isn’t looking very good,” Samantha Hopkins, a parent in Staunton schools.

The bake sale was a hit and gave parents a sense of hope knowing the community was behind them.

“What events like this show is that when people show up for stuff like this, it’s a really good example that the community support is out there so people are having their voices heard,” Lawrence said.

These parents were thankful to see the community behind them but say it’s also important to be loud during times like this.

“We won’t stop we will continue taking action and we’ll continue making ourselves known and being loud and being proud of it,” Hopkins said.

They ask that you email the city council or go to Council meetings so they see that a large group is concerned about the same issue.

