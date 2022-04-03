Hometown Local
Suspects wanted for string of thefts in Lynchburg, Bedford Co.

police lights
Police lights (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Multiple juvenile suspects were identified after a group of theft reports throughout the region.

On Saturday, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to numerous complaints of property that was stolen from unlocked vehicles in the Farmington subdivision in the Forest Area of Bedford County. The items stolen include money, gift cards, credit/debit cards, electronics and guns that appear to all have been taken between 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

Utilizing information sharing efforts with the Lynchburg Police Department, it was uncovered that the suspects were already targets of a stolen vehicle investigation in the city. A search warrant was obtained and served at a home in Lynchburg where stolen items that belonged to a person in Bedford County were recovered.

Charges are pending and additional investigation is being carried out to determine the criminal responsibility of each suspect.

Anyone with security or doorbell cameras is asked to review their footage between late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Contact 540-586-4800 ext. 4066 (Mon-Fri) or 540-586-7827 (weekends/after-hours) with information. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 to remain anonymous, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and be eligible for the chance at a reward of up to $1,000.

