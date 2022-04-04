Bedford stabbing suspect pleads guilty

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford man plead guilty Monday to multiple charges in connection to a stabbing that occurred in 2020, according to the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney.

Ryan Crenshaw pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding and abduction charges.

Crenshaw was arrested in November of 2020 after he allegedly stabbed a woman several times along Longwood Avenue near Korner Stone Market in Bedford County.

A contested hearing is scheduled for September 20th at 1:30 p.m.

