Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Bedford stabbing suspect pleads guilty

Ryan Crenshaw
Ryan Crenshaw(Photo: Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford man plead guilty Monday to multiple charges in connection to a stabbing that occurred in 2020, according to the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney.

Ryan Crenshaw pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding and abduction charges.

Crenshaw was arrested in November of 2020 after he allegedly stabbed a woman several times along Longwood Avenue near Korner Stone Market in Bedford County.

A contested hearing is scheduled for September 20th at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington man in jail after hours long stand-off with police
Covington man in jail after hours-long standoff with police
Radford City Police Department
Radford City police investigate possible Sunday morning shooting
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Radford City Police Department
Radford City Police searching for fleeing suspect
Two taken to hospital with burns after Pulaski Co. wildfire

Latest News

Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort...
Parkland, Florida, school shooter’s jury selection to begin
Gavel on sounding block
West Virginia lawsuit against opioid makers set to start
Brothers Osborne, performing at Elmwood Park July 15th.
Brothers Osborne coming to Elmwood Park
Rashod Stovall, 24, arrested in Chesapeake for second-degree murder.
South Boston murder suspect arrested