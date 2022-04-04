Bringing live music to ‘The Grandin’: William Seymour invites you for a ‘Ride Along’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre knows how to put on more than just one type of show, and this Thursday, it will be singer-songwriter William Seymour’s chance to take the stage for the special release party of his new album, “Ride Along.”

Officially released on April 4, 2022, “Ride Along” brings the upbeat spirit of a joyous day trip journey to your ears in the form of an eight-track compilation available now across multiple platforms.

Limited tickets are still available for the show Thursday, April 7. Doors open at 7 and the show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Main Theatre.

This is Seymour’s third solo album. He also tours with the group Caitlin Krisko and the Broadcast, regular performers at Floyd Fest and Martin’s Downtown.

