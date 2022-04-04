Hometown Local
Centra to revert back to normal visitation

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WDBJ) – As COVID-19 cases continue to decline within facilities and communities, Centra will move to normal visitation procedures throughout the system as of Wednesday, April 6.

The following guidelines will be in place:

“• Per CDC guidelines, masks are required in all clinical/healthcare facilities and provided upon entry. This applies to all Caregivers and visitors.

• All visitors must be healthy. Do not visit if you are feeling sick.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Some units and clinics may have more restrictive visitation policies based on limitations of unit/room size and vulnerable patients.

• Visitors of COVID-19 positive patients will be asked to wear personal protective equipment provided by the facility and will be limited to two visitors at a time. Further instructions will be provided upon entry.

• Hospital visitation is as follows:

o Lynchburg General Hospital: 7am to 9pm.

o Virginia Baptist Hospital: 7am. to 9pm.

o Southside Community Hospital: 7am. to 8:30pm.

o Bedford Memorial Hospital: 7am. to 9pm.

• We encourage visitors to check the Centra website for current visitation guidelines before arriving at the hospital or medical facility. "

More details about the system of facilities can be found by visiting the Centra website.

