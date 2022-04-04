Hometown Local
First Baptist Church hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Worship Service

By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - First Baptist Church’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Worship Service was planned for January. But inclement weather led the church to postpone it to Sunday.

April 4, 1968 is when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. The Lexington community gathered on Sunday evening to honor and remember the work MLK has done and continues to do.

Reverend McKinley Williams welcomed community leaders including: Mayor Frank Friedman, Washington and Lee President Dr. William Dudley, Gene Zitver of the Lexington Democratic Committee, Pastor Adam Schultz and Ellen Wheeler of Project Horizon, Marquita Dunn Vice President of the local NAACP Chapter, Sarah Centurino President of the local United Way, Dr. Robin Le Blanc of the community Anti-Racism Effort and Pastor Joe Cailles of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Each spoke about what MLK stood for and how his work continues today. With an overall message of unity and togetherness in the Lexington community.

First Baptist Church also welcomed keynote speaker, Reverend Dr. Boykin Sanders, a professor of New Testament and Greek Studies at Virginia Union University.

The service was filled with musical guests including the Maple Sugar Singers and Jerry Saddler and the Sounds of Pentecost Choir.

