Gas prices in Roanoke down 4.8 cents in the past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.99 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.77 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.09 per gallon, a difference of $1.32 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.53 per gallon while the highest was $5.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.96 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon today. The national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

April 4, 2021: $2.64 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.86 per gallon)

April 4, 2020: $1.70 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.90 per gallon)

April 4, 2019: $2.47 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.73 per gallon)

April 4, 2018: $2.38 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.66 per gallon)

April 4, 2017: $2.13 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.35 per gallon)

April 4, 2016: $1.87 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.06 per gallon)

April 4, 2015: $2.17 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.39 per gallon)

April 4, 2014: $3.30 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.57 per gallon)

April 4, 2013: $3.41 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.63 per gallon)

April 4, 2012: $3.86 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.93 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.91 per gallon, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.98 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.92 per gallon, down 9.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.01 per gallon.

Virginia- $4.06 per gallon, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.13 per gallon.

“Oil prices fell last week as Covid cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.”

