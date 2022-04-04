Governor Youngkin signs “beagle bills”

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Beagles were the center of attention Monday, as Governor Glenn Youngkin signed several bills outside the Executive Mansion.

The legislation provides protections for animals bred and sold for experiments.

The bills were introduced following investigations of a beagle breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. And they passed with strong bipartisan support.

“This is what best in class government looks like,” Youngkin said before signing the bills, “people working together to get important things done.”

“Virginia is recognizing that our four-legged friends are man’s best friend,” said Senator Bill Stanley (R-Franklin Co.) who sponsored four of the bills. “Together we are going to acknowledge not just their existence, but their importance in our lives.”

So far, more than 300 beagles from the breeding facility have been adopted, and 180 more are still waiting for homes.

