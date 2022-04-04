Increasing clouds today with a widespread rain Tuesday
Temperature rebound this afternoon
- Increasing clouds today
- High temperatures continue to warm into mid-week
- A cut off low brings widespread rain Tuesday
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The week starts sunny and warm with highs pushing into the 60s and 70s. We should stay dry for most of Monday, but a warm front pushes in at night bringing back the chance for a few stray showers Monday night.
A few showers are possible for some of us Tuesday morning (mainly for areas near I-64), but expect widespread showers by Tuesday afternoon as our next system moves in.
With Tuesday’s system rain could fall heavy at times leading a chance for isolated flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has parts of our area highlighted under a marginal risk for flooding on that day.
Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s and 70s with lows mild in the 50s. Rain showers will continue overnight Tuesday and eventually taper off Wednesday morning. Behind the system a southwesterly flow moves in bringing warmer than normal temperatures on Wednesday. Highs will push into the 70s if not the 80s for some!
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
A secondary system moves in Wednesday night into Thursday bringing back another round of rain showers. Looks like most of us will witness these showers into Thursday morning with scattered rain through the afternoon. We also have a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms later Wednesday into Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the western part of our area under a Slight Risk of severe storms late Wednesday. Wrap around moisture is possible to hang around even into Friday which means spotty showers are still possible for a few folks. Get ready for another cool down too... Friday’s highs will be back into the 50s and 60s with lows dropping down into the 30s/low 40s. Next weekend looks much cooler than normal.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.