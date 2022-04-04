Increasing clouds today with a widespread rain Tuesday

Increasing clouds today

High temperatures continue to warm into mid-week

A cut off low brings widespread rain Tuesday

MONDAY AND TUESDAY

The week starts sunny and warm with highs pushing into the 60s and 70s. We should stay dry for most of Monday, but a warm front pushes in at night bringing back the chance for a few stray showers Monday night.

Increasing clouds today with warm temperatures. (WDBJ Weather)

A few showers are possible for some of us Tuesday morning (mainly for areas near I-64), but expect widespread showers by Tuesday afternoon as our next system moves in.

A storm system will bring a widespread rain to the region Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

With Tuesday’s system rain could fall heavy at times leading a chance for isolated flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has parts of our area highlighted under a marginal risk for flooding on that day.

We're under a Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s and 70s with lows mild in the 50s. Rain showers will continue overnight Tuesday and eventually taper off Wednesday morning. Behind the system a southwesterly flow moves in bringing warmer than normal temperatures on Wednesday. Highs will push into the 70s if not the 80s for some!

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

A secondary system moves in Wednesday night into Thursday bringing back another round of rain showers. Looks like most of us will witness these showers into Thursday morning with scattered rain through the afternoon. We also have a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms later Wednesday into Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the western part of our area under a Slight Risk of severe storms late Wednesday. Wrap around moisture is possible to hang around even into Friday which means spotty showers are still possible for a few folks. Get ready for another cool down too... Friday’s highs will be back into the 50s and 60s with lows dropping down into the 30s/low 40s. Next weekend looks much cooler than normal.

The SPC has placed the western part of our area under a Slight Risk of severe storms Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Temperatures soar into the 70s by Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

