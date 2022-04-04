Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Jury selection begins in trial of Virginia police officer involved in Jan. 6 riot

Picture of Thomas Robertson inside the U.S. Capitol, according to prosecutors.
Picture of Thomas Robertson inside the U.S. Capitol, according to prosecutors.
By Brendan Cullerton and David Ade
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Jury selection will continue into a second day for former Rocky Mount, Virginia Police Officer Thomas Robertson. The selection process began on Monday morning.

Robertson faces six federal charges for crimes prosecutors allege he committed during and after the January 6th, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol. Last week, Judge Christopher Cooper told lawyers potential jurors will not be immediately disqualified just because they are aware of what happened on January 6th, or even if they have opinions about the insurrection at the Capitol.

Former federal litigator and University of Maryland law professor Michael Greenberger said, while that is unusual for most trials, it is standard procedure for a case with this level of visibility.

“In a situation where so many people know about this incident, where it was broadcast nationally, if you can’t go to the fundamental question, you’re not going to have a jury,” Greenberger said. “If you’re disqualifying somebody because they saw it, everybody saw it, and you won’t have a jury.”

This jury will hear from prosecutors who say they have evidence showing Robertson committed multiple crimes during the January 6th riot.

Greenberger said, in his experience, juries tend to be sympathetic toward police officers, which could be swing a jury in Robertson’s favor. However, this is not a standard police officer case because Robertson was not in the line of duty.

Prosecutors say they’ll spend roughly three days making their case against Robertson and will call several government and law enforcement officials to testify. That includes an official from Rocky Mount, who will speak to Robertson’s police training and experience. Robertson’s defense says their rebuttal will take about a day.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington man in jail after hours long stand-off with police
Covington man in jail after hours-long standoff with police
Radford City Police Department
Radford City police investigate possible Sunday morning shooting
Radford City Police Department
Radford City Police searching for fleeing suspect
Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Gov. Youngkin signs 45 bills into law
Two taken to hospital with burns after Pulaski Co. wildfire

Latest News

A special session of the Virginia General Assembly opened Monday, but with little progress on...
Special session of General Assembly opens with little progress
City of Roanoke seal
Updated list of candidates for Roanoke City Council seat released
Danville Drinking Ordinance Update
Danville Drinking Ordinance Update
Danville's River District on Saturday afternoon.
Danville City Council prepares to vote on ordinance allowing public drinking
Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Gov. Youngkin signs 45 bills into law