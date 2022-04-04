Hometown Local
Juvenile arrested for arson in Danville

Danville Fire Department
Danville Fire Department(Danville Fire Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect has been arrested for arson in Danville after purposefully starting a fire inside the Ballou Park Roses Express Store on April 1, according to the Danville Fire Department and Virginia State Police.

Crews say that a juvenile started the fire while their mother was shopping inside the store.

The juvenile reported smelling smoke to employees, who then discovered the fire and began evacuating the store. Two employees tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but weren’t successful, according to crews.

Crews say surveillance footage and several witnesses helped them determine the cause of the fire.

The name and age of the juvenile will not be released.

No injuries were reported.

