Man sentenced for 2020 Christmas Day murder in Roanoke

Tashaun Dixon
Tashaun Dixon(Roanoke City Jail)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va (WDBJ) – A man arrested following a Christmas Day murder will end up serving a total of 30 years behind bars, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Brianna Stevens, 26, was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive in northwest Roanoke on December 25, 2020.

A no contest plea to both First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of Murder was entered by Tashaun Dixon before the trial was set to begin this week.

He was sentenced to 40 years on the murder charge, with 13 years suspended, and three years on the firearm charge.

