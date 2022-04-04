Hometown Local
Martinsville cultural heritage monitoring lab team helps people in Ukraine

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -A team of people at the Virginia Museum of Natural History are working to help Ukraine preserve its culture.

In the Cultural Heritage Monitoring Lab, team members monitor Ukrainian cultural heritages sites using advanced satellite imagery.

They are able use the data to tell other organizations about any impacts that happened because of the conflict and help any further damage that might occur.

“When I say cultural heritage, I mean everything from archaeological sites, historic buildings, places of worship, museums, archives, the list goes on. We monitor those sites for any time there is an impact, whether that’s from conflict or natural disaster in close proximity to them,” said Hayden Bassett, Cultural Heritage Monitoring Lab Director.

So far the team has identified several hundred potential impacts to cultural heritage sites in Ukraine.

