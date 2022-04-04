Hometown Local
Martinsville Speedway prepares for race weekend

Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville Speedway(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Thousands of people will be headed to Martinsville Speedway this week for all the excitement.

“There’s a lot movement going on. A lot the NASCAR trailers are in. Some of the driver motor coaches are in. It’s just a lot of things that happen at the beginning of the week that people don’t even realize. But every day just gets bigger and bigger and bigger and then this weekend we’re ready to roll,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President.

People started getting into the sold out campgrounds on Saturday.

Fans like Andy, his wife Kathy and of course their dog teddy.

“We go to as many as we can get to,” said Andy Harris.

This year is special at Martinsville Speedway, it’s the 75 anniversary.

“This weekend we’ve got the Wood brothers and their 21 Mercury that won back in the 70s. It will be in the pace laps for the race. We’ve got Richard Petty cars sitting around so a lot of things that bring back memories and significant moments in time for the speedway it’s a lot of fun for us and we’re looking forward to a great year and celebrating 75 years,” said Campbell.

And for the first time ever, this weekend there will be three night races.

“Fans really embrace that. They wanted to see it and once we put the lights up, it’s incredible,” said Campbell.

Fans say they look forward to spending the week at the campgrounds and of course cheering on their favorite driver.

“Yeah I pull for my driver and against certain drivers and just talking to people and hanging out,” said Eddie Capps.

“Dale Earnhardt Jr. races one race a year and he’ll be here Saturday and I’m a big A. J. Allmendinger fan. He’s running Saturday and Sunday so I’m looking forward to that,” said Harris.

