Rescue Mission of Roanoke updates residential structure

ROANOKE, Va (WDBJ) – A “Three E’s” update to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke is bringing an updated residential structure to its Men’s Shelter and Women’s and Children’s Center.

The Entry, Establish and Empower update is a result of conversations with guests, staff and the community who have helped the Rescue Mission. The services available will be expanded to those who are in for just one night and those who wish to spend more time working on healing and recovery.

The details of the phases are as follows:

“-”Entry Phase: For those who are looking for basic services (shelter, shower, food, medical care).

-Establish Phase: For guests looking for deeper services. Entry phase services plus:

1) Case Management

2) Classes & Coaching

3) Chapel & Spiritual Direction

-Empower: This is for aftercare and high level services for guests who require long term coaching and/or contact but who are ready for life outside of the Mission such as transitional housing. This phase is coming soon.”

More on the resources available can be found on the Mission’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.