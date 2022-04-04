South Boston murder suspect arrested

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The South Boston Police Department arrested a man Sunday night for a murder that occurred at Westside Village Apartments in South Boston on May 31, according to the department.

Rashad Stovall, 24 of South Boston was charged with second-degree murder, posses firearm after being convicted of a felony and use of a firearm in commission of murder.

Police say Stoval was arrested at a home in Chesapeake and taken into custody without incident. He is being held without bond.

On May 31 police found Lamar Ballou, 32 shot to death in the parking lot of Westside Village Apartments. Police say he appeared to have been shot multiple times.

“This incident highlights the importance of the public working alongside of the police.” Stated South Boston Police Chief Bryan Young. “We want to thank the community for all of their help. There is no limit to what we can accomplish when we all work together to safeguard our community.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.

