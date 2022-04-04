Special session of General Assembly opens with little progress

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - There was plenty of unfinished business as Virginia lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Monday, but no certainty on when they might complete their work on the budget.

It was a day for crossword puzzles, social media and naps on the floor of the House of Delegates.

Governor Youngkin called lawmakers back to Richmond to pass a two-year spending plan.

But the House and Senate have a $3 billion difference of opinion on how much money to return to taxpayers and how much to shore up important programs.

“The clock is ticking and people are waiting. It’s important that we get the work of the people done,” said Del. Wendell Walker (R-Lynchburg). “We only have two months left before the first of July, and there’s a lot still left to be done.”

But Senate Democrats said lawmakers will ultimately approve a budget. And they predicted the budget negotiators would begin to feel the pressure from local officials who must finalize their own budgets.

“So I expect there will be some, let’s just say, momentum coming up from the grass roots, that will encourage the conferees to come to an agreement,”said Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington).

It’s unclear when the budget negotiators will actually meet again, but lawmakers are hopeful they can cut a deal in time to take up the budget in late April, when they’re already scheduled to return for the one-day veto session.

