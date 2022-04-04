Hometown Local
Suspect arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021

Western Virginia Regional Jail
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va (WDBJ) – A suspect was arrested for the murder of Jessica Darling Dickson whose body was found on the campus of Hollins University in February 2021.

According to Roanoke County, Christopher Lee Elliott, 38, was delivered indictments for Murder and Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm.  He is being held without bond on a violation of probation at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Jessica went missing close to three years ago, and was not a student at Hollins or affiliated with the school.

