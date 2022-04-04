Updated list of candidates for Roanoke City Council seat released

ROANOKE, Va (WDBJ) – The vacancy left on Roanoke City Council after Robert Jeffrey Jr. has been narrowed down to six candidates, as of Monday, April 4. Jeffrey forfeited his seat in March after pleading no contest to one charge of embezzlement.

The City released a list Monday outlining the group being considered. It includes Suzanna Osborne, Kiesha Preston, Anita Price, Luke Priddy, Kevin Berry and Raekwon Moore.

The candidates were all scheduled to be interviewed Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.