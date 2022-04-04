Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Updated list of candidates for Roanoke City Council seat released

City of Roanoke seal
City of Roanoke seal(wdbj7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va (WDBJ) – The vacancy left on Roanoke City Council after Robert Jeffrey Jr. has been narrowed down to six candidates, as of Monday, April 4. Jeffrey forfeited his seat in March after pleading no contest to one charge of embezzlement.

The City released a list Monday outlining the group being considered.  It includes Suzanna Osborne, Kiesha Preston, Anita Price, Luke Priddy, Kevin Berry and Raekwon Moore.

The candidates were all scheduled to be interviewed Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington man in jail after hours long stand-off with police
Covington man in jail after hours-long standoff with police
Radford City Police Department
Radford City police investigate possible Sunday morning shooting
Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Gov. Youngkin signs 45 bills into law
Radford City Police Department
Radford City Police searching for fleeing suspect
Two taken to hospital with burns after Pulaski Co. wildfire

Latest News

Danville Drinking Ordinance Update
Danville Drinking Ordinance Update
Danville's River District on Saturday afternoon.
Danville City Council prepares to vote on ordinance allowing public drinking
Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Gov. Youngkin signs 45 bills into law
16 Applicants Hope To Fill Vacant Roanoke Council Seat