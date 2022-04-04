Hometown Local
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors holds tuition discussion until state budget is complete

VT BOV
VT BOV(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “Most at stake is access to affordability,” says Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands. Two things that are usually discussed at length at the spring Board of Visitors meeting for the school.

Unfortunately, the topic couldn’t be explored on Monday.

“Richmond is meeting today in a special session,” reminds rector Tish Long. “We all await the outcome of that. We hope to have some decisions today but understand that may come later.”

Until the General Assembly sets a state budget, Virginia Tech can’t yet calculate the possible rate increases for the 2022-2023 school year.

“I feel confident that most of our objectives from the session will be met and I look forward to updating once we have a budget and a plan for moving forward,” adds President Sands.

Preliminary information from the school shows possible increases from 0 to 4.9% of tuition and educational and general fee adjustments for Virginia resident and nonresident undergrads, and on campus graduate students.

President Sands sees a very important chance for state lawmakers moving forward.

“There is a historic opportunity given the resources available for the commonwealth to make progress toward restoring the state’s commitment to affordability while providing for employee compensation, including faculty, staff, and graduate students that will address the very real challenges that inflation, insufficient affordable housing, and the rising cost of dependent care.”

Something that will have to wait to be discussed until the commonwealth’s budget is complete.

