Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley welcomes back adults after pandemic

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Many businesses and non-profits took a hit during the pandemic, including adult care centers in our hometowns.

At the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley, activities vary from music therapy to art projects.

“We provide the caregiver peace of mind knowing that their loved one is at a center where they’re being cared for, for the entire time they are here. We’re providing them with activities throughout the entire day, with meals, with bathing service, managing their medications,” said Mike Pyle, Executive Director.

Pyle says just like everyone else, the center struggled from time to time during the pandemic.

“We’re the little engine that could. Prior to 2019 we were averaging approximately forty two to forty four participants per day. Post COVID we now have approximately twenty eight to thirty per day...It did affect morale of course. There was a great deal of anxiety about what the future was in store for senior care not only for the adult care centers, but for assisted living, nursing homes. But now that COVID is in our rear-view mirror, we’re all sighing a breathe of relief,” said Pyle.

He says these services are vital to seniors and their caregivers.

“Seniors have cabin fever. Caregivers are very thrilled now that the centers are back open full time,” said Pyle.

And hopes more adults will come back to the center.

“Our doors are open. We’re waiting here with open arms to welcome our next participant,” said Pyle.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.