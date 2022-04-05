Hometown Local
Appointments still available for Total Action for Progress’ free tax clinic

TAP Free Tax Clinic
TAP Free Tax Clinic(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The tax deadline is just a few business days away and will be here before we know it.

If you haven’t gotten them filed yet, Total Action for Progress’ Free Tax Clinic can still help.

Right now, the clinic is taking appointments.

The program director says she’s noticed something big this year.

“This year I’ve actually seen and increase in refund amounts. A huge increase in refund amounts. So there are credits that are helping a lot of individuals that normally they would not qualify for,” said Teffany Henderson, Program Director.

The clinic will also be open after the tax filing deadline, that’s next Monday, April 18.

You do need to make an appointment.

For more information or to make an appointment, click here.

