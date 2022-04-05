Hometown Local
Chef T makes oysters inspired by Food Network competition that could win her $250,000

By Daniel Grimes
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Chef T stopped by the WDBJ7 studios to make a dish inspired by a new Food Network competition show.

The chef made oysters with caviar and hot sauce as an homage to the first competition in the series. The show is called Big Restaurant Bet and it gives competitors a chance to win $250,000 and a contract to open a restaurant with Geoffrey Zakarian’s company. The first competition requires contestants to make a dish inspired by their hometown that they would actually serve in a restaurant they plan to open.

If you want to tune in to root for Southwest Virginia’s Chef T, Big Restaurant Bet premieres at 10pm on Tuesday, April 5th on the Food Network.

