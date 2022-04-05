Danville police looking for car involved in motorcycle crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is looking for a sedan involved in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon, according to the department.

At 3:44 p.m., police say, they responded to a crash on Franklin Turnpike near the city limits at Orphanage Road.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was a 26-year-old Danville resident who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses to the crash described the car as a small, four-door black sedan with tinted windows, according to police.

The car might have damage to the passenger side, but the severity is unknown.

Anyone who knows the identity of the driver or location of the vehicle is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510

