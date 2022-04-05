Hometown Local
Four juveniles charged with assault and battery, abduction after fights at Amherst Co. High School

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Four juvenile males were charged after a March 25 series of fights at Amherst County High School.

According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, the charges are as follows:

“Male 14 years old: 18.2-57 Assault and battery (2 counts), 18.2-47 Abduction

Male 14 years old: 18.2-57 Assault and battery, 18.2-47 Abduction

Male 16 years old: 18.2-57 Assault and battery, 18.2-47 Abduction

Male 16 years old : 18.2-57 Assault and battery, 18.2-47 Abduction”

