Four juveniles charged with assault and battery, abduction after fights at Amherst Co. High School
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Four juvenile males were charged after a March 25 series of fights at Amherst County High School.
According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, the charges are as follows:
“Male 14 years old: 18.2-57 Assault and battery (2 counts), 18.2-47 Abduction
Male 14 years old: 18.2-57 Assault and battery, 18.2-47 Abduction
Male 16 years old: 18.2-57 Assault and battery, 18.2-47 Abduction
Male 16 years old : 18.2-57 Assault and battery, 18.2-47 Abduction”
