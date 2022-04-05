Hometown Local
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Henrico officer killed in crash

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that all flags of the United States of America and the...
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that all flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on Wednesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that all flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on Wednesday.

The flags on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth will be flown at half-staff in honor of Henrico Police Officer Trey Marshall Sutton, who was killed in a crash last week in the line of duty.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on April 6 and will remain at half-staff until sunset.

