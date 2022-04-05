HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “50 Years in the Making” is a old-time, blues and bluegrass benefit concert happening at Virginia Tech’s Moss Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Whether you’re into old time, blues or bluegrass, you can enjoy all of those sounds at a benefit show Tuesday night at the Moss Center at Virginia Tech.

“Our particular brand of old time music is so influenced by the place we live. So, talking about this concert, it will feature old time, blues and bluegrass. All three are music genres that are so embedded in this region,” says Jack Hinshelwood, who’s played Appalachian music for 50 years.

Tonight’s concert to benefit the Montgomery Museum of Art and History was his creation.

The museum is closing its Pepper Street location, and re-locating to East Main Street in Christiansburg.

It’s executive director explains what old time music means to him.

“For me, I look at old time music as one genre of music that represents our heritage here in the mountains, and folks like Jack really representing that well as he has for decades now,” says Casey Jenkins, executive director of the Montgomery Museum of Art and History.

Hinshelwood’s 50 Years in the Making project resulted in a recording of songs with two dozen other musicians.

About half will be appearing at tonight’s concert.

“So, we’re going to have about 10 of us there performing this music at the Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg at Virginia Tech to support the Montgomery Museum of Art and History. Folks like Rob Ickes, Trey Hensley, Butch Robbins, Phil Wiggins, says Hinshelwood.

Another goal for the concert at Virginia Tech is to bring in a new audience of old time music listeners.

“From what I’ve learned of the music and the snippets I’ve heard from Jack and others over the past couple of months, this is going to be one heck of a concert, and it’s going to be a throwdown at the Moss Arts Center,” says Jenkins.

“50 Years in the Making”, an Old Time, Blues and Bluegrass Music Concert is Tuesday night, April 5 at 7 pm at the Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech.

Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

All proceeds benefit the Montgomery Museum.

Click here for a link to buy tickets.

