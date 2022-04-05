January 6 defendant found guilty of two felonies in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man who has been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot has no contest to two felonies unrelated to that case.

In an Alleghany County courtroom Tuesday morning, Joshua Haynes was found guilty of strangulation and unlawful wounding. He was sentenced to five years each for the felony charges with all of it suspended.

These local charges came after his arrest in connection with the Capitol riot in which the FBI said he can be seen destroying media equipment and entering the Capitol crypt.

Tuesday, Haynes also dropped his appeals for several other misdemeanor charges, including Assault and Battery on a family member and destruction of property. Court documents state the property he was charged with destroying was a cell phone.

He was arrested in connection with these local charges on July 27, 2021. He is set to be released from jail for these charges April 26. According to the Alleghany County Jail, the U.S. Marshal’s Office has a detainer for Haynes.

Court records indicate the offense date for the strangulation charge was May 14, 2021 and the malicious wounding offense is dated June 1, 2021.

Haynes was arrested in connection with January 6 in early July of 2021 and charged with Acts of Physical Violence on Capitol grounds, in addition to six other charges.

According to the criminal complaint, officers initially interviewed him June 14 at his Covington house. Prosecutors say he destroyed media equipment and helped others in an attempt to remove a window A.C. unit from the Capitol and he was seen inside the Capitol Crypt. He was subsequently ordered by the judge to stay home and be monitored by GPS while his case was moving along.

Prosecutors argued he not only violated state law but also the conditions of his release, and he was subsequently incarcerated.

Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Haynes was found guilty of Malicious Wounding. That was Haynes’ original charge, but it has since been amended to Unlawful Wounding. Both are felonies. This article now reflects that amendment.

