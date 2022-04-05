Hometown Local
Man arrives to Roanoke hospital after Monday shooting

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police reported Tuesday that one man arrived to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds Monday afternoon.

According to officers, around 4:45 p.m. Monday, officers learned the man arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle.

Investigators determined the shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue NW. What led to the shooting is unclear.

No one has been arrested and no suspects have been named in connection with this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text RPD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

