Martinsville Speedway Honored With 75th Anniversary Exhibit at Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, NC (WDBJ) -The Martinsville Speedway is celebrating its 75th anniversary and Tuesday, the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte noted the big milestone. The Hall unveiled an exhibit that pays homage the sport’s original track. It includes more than 30 artifacts that were collected over the past 9 to 12 months. The exhibit is officially open and will remain open for at least the next year.

" It surpassed my expectations,” said Martinsville Speedway President, Clay Campbell. “I knew it was gonna be special because the Hall of Fame, that’s the only way they do things is special. It covers every generation, every decade of the speedway. They did a nice job.”

