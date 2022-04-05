New Biotechnology Degree launching at Virginia Western

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Western Community College announced Tuesday that it is launching a new Biotechnology Associates Degree prorgam.

The program is set to launch in the Fall of 2023.

“We’re really building a spectrum of opportunities for our STEM students,” said Amy White, Dean of the College’s School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. “Adding this program creates another pathway to a solid, lucrative industry that keeps our students here locally and gives them the skills to be successful wherever they land.”

The college has Biotechnology classes and career certificates currently available to enroll in. But the school says students will be able to transfer to a four-year college or be job ready for entry-level lab positions after gaining their associates degree. Positions, which typically pay around $24 an hour.

“Our goal with this program is to prepare students with the right skillset so that they can be successful and fill the jobs that don’t even exist today,” White said. “We’re essentially putting together the ecosystem by supporting innovation and entrepreneurship and growing the industry as a whole.”

The college’s current goal is for 12 students to be enrolled in the program in its first year.

“We are committed to creating a pathway for students and making sure they are getting an early exposure to the educational programs and the career opportunities right here in our area,” Lindberg said.

