New family of puppy stolen from Lynchburg Humane Society opens up his life journey to the world

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re wondering how the puppy stolen from the Lynchburg Humane society is doing, all you have to do is go on Instagram.

Jersey’s new owner is now documenting his journey through life with his own Instagram page.

Jersey was stolen only a day before he was set to be in his forever home last week. A woman was later arrested and Jersey was found safe. Now, his new family has started the social media page so people can watch him grow.

“So many people followed Jersey’s story when he went missing, so we wanted to make a platform where people could receive updates and pictures of him and his new family,” said Gabriella Novak.

If you’re interested in watching his journey, click here. Novak says they’re happy he’s home safe now.

