Newly-unveiled Central Virginia Training Center Master Redevelopment Plan targets housing, commercial spaces and more

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday to see what the future of the Central Virginia Training Center campus could be.

The facility previously closed as area leaders looked to the public to ask the question: What should the area become?

After months of input, the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance (LRBA) presented their findings, with a mix of recommendations. The master plan envisions new homes, green spaces, commercial spaces and more across the campus.

Megan Lucas, LRBA CEO, says there’s some leniency in the plan, but developers will largely need to adhere to what has been put forth.

“This plan puts our arms around the site, but a master developer is going to come in and they’re going to tweak it based on their qualifications and their experience,” said Lucas.

WDBJ7 also asked about where tax revenues could go to from this site as development begins. The county says that’s to be determined.

“We know the development will take time,” said Victoria Hanson, Economic Development Authority of Amherst County executive director. “Years for the development to come online and then at that point the board of supervisors will want to take a look at what the needs of Amherst County are before they decide where to invest that.”

But before any of that can happen, $25 million in site bond debt needs to be cleared.

Bond defeasance has been put up for consideration in the state’s budget, but failure to get it passed soon could push back the timeline on development at the campus.

“In the event that they do not decrease the debt, then the debt remains on the property until something is done with that and the property will sit in its current condition and more than likely continue to become more blighted and substandard,” said Lucas.

They say passing the budget with that in mind will compress the development timeline and get things going sooner.

Leaders are also waiting for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to declare the campus property surplus. After that happens, they say the property will eventually be sold, with development able to take place after.

The entire plan can be read here.

