Rain develops today with some heavier downpours

An active pattern is expected for the rest of the week.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
  • Highs warm into the 60s and 70s this afternoon
  • Widespread rain move in later today
  • A few stronger storms possible Wednesday

TUESDAY

Temperatures warm quickly under mostly cloudy skies. Our next system moves in Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Rain could fall heavy at times leading to localized flooding. Highs warm in the 60s and 70s before the rain moves in.

Rain develops this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Rain develops this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.(WDBJ Weather)

Rain totals will be anywhere from half an inch to an inch with some higher amounts possible in some locations.

Rainfall amounts Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Rainfall amounts Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

A secondary system moves in Wednesday night into Thursday bringing back another round of rain and maybe some storms. Showers likely linger into Thursday morning with scattered rain possible in the afternoon. We also have a chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the extreme western part of our area under a Slight Risk of severe storms late Wednesday. This is all dependent on if the energy will catch up to us in time! For now, most models show precipitation hanging back until overnight Wednesday into Thursday which could limit the severe risj for our area. We’ll continue to monitor.

The SPC has shifted the Slight Risk a bit farther south and west of our area. It now just clips...
The SPC has shifted the Slight Risk a bit farther south and west of our area. It now just clips Grayson and Smyth counties.(WDBJ Weather)

After the front passes through Thursday we should see drier conditions. Some wrap around moisture is possible to hang around into parts of our Friday which means spotty showers are still possible. Friday’s highs will be back into the 50s and 60s with lows dropping down into the 30s/low 40s. Next weekend looks much cooler than normal before a nice warm up for the next workweek!

