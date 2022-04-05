Hometown Local
Speeding teen killed in Danville crash, police say

Police Lights
Police Lights(CBS46)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old Danville girl was killed in a crash in Danville Monday night.

Danville Police say the crash happened about 9:55 p.m. April 4 in the 600 block of Henry Street. They say the teen was driving a Toyota Corolla with three teenage passengers when she lost control and hit a block wall at a high rate of speed. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and one passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The other two passengers refused or did not require treatment.

The girl’s name has not been released.

Police say just before the crash, an officer saw the same car being driven 76 miles per hour on North Main Street, which is a 25-mile-per-hour zone. The driver’s high speed did not allow the officer the opportunity to catch up and stop her before the crash, police say.

