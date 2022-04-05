Hometown Local
Suspect arrested after bank robbery and police chase

(KGWN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody after a bank robbery and chase Tuesday in Roanoke County.

Just before 1 p.m. April 5, an employee at Pinnacle Bank on Challenger Avenue in the Bonsack area reported a robbery, according to Roanoke County Police.

An officer found the suspect vehicle on Orange Avenue and tried to make a traffic stop, at which point the driver continued onto I-581 southbound, leading to a chase by police. The driver got off 581 near Southern Hills Drive, traveling along side streets and north onto Franklin Road, eventually stopping at the end of a nearby residential street in Roanoke City, according to police.

Police say the suspect got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody, within 20 minutes of police being called about the robbery. Police say cash was recovered.

There were no injuries reported to bank employees, police officers or the suspect, whose name has not been released.

