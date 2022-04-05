Hometown Local
Suspect in double homicide fatally shot by deputy marshal

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a man suspected in a double homicide in Virginia has been fatally shot by authorities in East Tennessee as they attempted to take him into custody.

A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says law enforcement from multiple agencies spotted 34-year-old Christopher C. Hutson on Monday afternoon in Newport.

The statement says he fled and was found behind a home where an encounter took place with a deputy marshal, who fired shots, striking him.

Hutson was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says he was a suspect in a double homicide there.

No further information was immediately released.

