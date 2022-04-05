Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

On This Day: Booker T. Washington is born in Virginia

An 1894 photo of Booker T. Washington.
An 1894 photo of Booker T. Washington.(Library of Congress via AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, April 5, 1856, the famous Virginian Booker T. Washington was born enslaved in Franklin County.

Washington’s upbringing as someone who was enslaved shaped his experiences as he laid the early groundwork for civil rights.

Washington founded the Tuskegee Institute, was the first Black man on a U.S. stamp and was the first Black person invited to the White House. But his philosophies towards gaining rights for Black people differed from others born in his era, including W.E.B. Du Bois.

Learn all about Washington’s early years and legacy from Brittany Hutchinson with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Episode 5 of Season 6 of the How We Got Here Podcast:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
Tashaun Dixon
Man sentenced for 2020 Christmas Day murder in Roanoke
Suspect arrested after bank robbery and police chase
Danville Fire Department
Juvenile arrested for arson in Danville
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed legislation providing protections for animals bred and...
Governor Youngkin signs “beagle bills”

Latest News

Man arrives to Roanoke hospital after Monday shooting
On this day in history, April 5, 1614, the daughter of Chief Powhatan - Pocahontas - married...
On This Day: Pocahontas marries English colonist John Rolfe
Suspect arrested after bank robbery and police chase
Jordynn is being hailed a hero.
Hanover 6-year-old calls 911 after finding mother unconscious