Unique Virginia Tech scavenger hunt kicks off Monday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An unusual tradition for Virginia Tech students got underway at midnight Monday morning, leading hundreds of students on a mysterious journey where the destination is unknown.

“There was an opportunity for this, an empty space in Virginia Tech’s life,” says alumnus Emmet Eckman. “There are enough people who are weird enough and excited enough for it, and it was missing so they made it happen.”

‘It’ being the VT Hunt.

Throughout the month of April, hundreds of people will participate in the puzzle solving scavenger hunt that is taking place on Virginia Tech’s campus and virtually.

The VT Hunt was put together by an unidentified group, as has been tradition for the years of its existence. It is not a school event, but instead planned by a group with an interest the school and community.

Participants don’t even know what the prize is they’re competing for, getting involved for the challenge and thrill.

The event kicked off at the stroke of midnight Monday morning where hundreds of students met on campus to begin.

For puzzle-solving senior Tilden Fernandez, the beauty is in its presence.

“It’s really awesome how it doesn’t have to exist, and it doesn’t exist for any productive reason. You won’t get jobs out of this, you won’t get a promotion, you won’t get a better grade in any class. You just have to do it because you want to do it and you think it’s cool that it exists.”

While for others chasing the prize like Sarah Gudelis, it’s all about the unknow.

“I think the mystery aspect of it is really fun. You do the whole thing without really knowing where it came from or what it’s about. You just do it because you want to.”

Adding an element of newborn folklore to pass on to future Hokies.

“It’s important because it’s unnecessary fun that was lacking,” says Eckman. “It’s something you can do to take a break before finals, challenge yourself, have a good time, and be absorbed in the mystery of it.”

You don’t have to be a Virginia Tech student to participate in the VT Hunt.

You can sign up here.

