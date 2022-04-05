VDOT releases recommended traffic patterns for Martinsville race travelers

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking travelers going to the Martinsville Speedway race on Saturday to follow recommended traffic patterns posted on signs and message boards, according to the department.

VDOT says they will be placing many signs and changeable message boards around the region to help drivers.

All traffic will be entering on Speedway Boulevard at the main gate. Watch for the speed limit to go from 65 mph to 35 mph on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass as you approach the speedway, according to VDOT.

• From Roanoke and areas north of Martinsville: Race fans traveling south on Route 220 should continue on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass past the speedway interchange and turn right onto the access road that leads into the speedway. The entrance is located one mile east of the Route 220 interchange and may provide easier access. Signs are in place designating the entrance to the speedway.

• From Danville and areas east of Martinsville: Motorists on the Route 58 Bypass should follow signs directing them to use the track’s back gate. This entrance is located off the bypass, east of the track.

• From Greensboro and areas south of Martinsville: Motorists should watch for electronic message boards and obey police directing traffic.

• From Stuart and areas west of Martinsville: Motorists should stay on Route 58 east and follow signs and message boards to the track.

Those attending the race are advised to closely follow directional information and plan to arrive early and expect heavy traffic and delays.

