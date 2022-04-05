Youngkin signs bill extending cocktails to-go through July 2024
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill on Monday that extends cocktails to-go through July 2024.
The bill supports hospitality businesses struggling to rebound following the pandemic.
“Virginia’s bars and restaurants can rest a bit easier knowing cocktails to-go are here to stay for another two years,” said David Wojnar, senior vice president and head of state public policy for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, in a release. “This revenue-generating measure has provided much-needed support for local hospitality businesses and increased convenience for Virginia’s consumers. We thank Governor Youngkin and the legislature for extending cocktails to-go.”
During the pandemic, 35 states started allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go to help with the economic impacts the pandemic was having on the industry.
Eighteen states and the District of Columbia have passed legislation to make cocktails to-go permanent, and 12 other states passed legislation for them to continue temporarily.
