Bedford names new police chief

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Bedford has named its new police chief.

Ronnie Lewis comes to Bedford from the City of Fairfax, where he holds the rank of Captain within the 90-person Police Department. He has been involved in all facets of administration of the department and has directly supervised a patrol division consisting of 34 sworn personnel as part of his responsibilities, according to Bedford.

“Within an extremely talented pool of candidates overall, Ronnie really stood out from the beginning,” said Town Manager Bart Warner. “I was particularly impressed with his references to community engagement, employee morale, and community mental health issues in his initial application.”

Warner noted Lewis was the top choice recommended by both interview panels acting independently of one another, and shared that “the more I have come to learn about Mr. Lewis the more I am impressed by him both personally and professionally.”

Lewis, a Lynchburg area native, will be sworn in May 16.

Lewis said, “I am excited to have the opportunity to serve in the area that I was raised in. I look forward to working with the great people of the Town of Bedford Police Department and building lasting relationships with the community. I am truly grateful for this opportunity.”

Recently retired Bedford Police Chief Todd Foreman said, “I am excited to see the work that Chief Lewis will do in our community. He is someone I have met during my own law enforcement career and I have great respect for him. I know that the Town, and especially the Police Department, has a great team in place and I think he will enjoy working with them.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.