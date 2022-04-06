Changes in place at Rescue Mission of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week the Rescue Mission of Roanoke made some changes, making it easier for folks to stay at the shelter.

People is need of shelter for the night will now able to go to the mission on a nightly basis. They can also receive free meals and medical help.

After that, they can also get access to the programs and services the mission provides.

The CEO of the Rescue Mission of Roanoke says he hopes this new approach will make it easier for someone coming in for the first time.

“We’re seeing new people coming in. Getting access to our services who were unsheltered before, who are now taking advantage and getting started on their journey toward wellness and we’re excited about that,” said Lee Clark, Rescue Mission of Roanoke CEO.

Clark says the next step the mission is working on is to empower guests and help with things like transitional housing.

