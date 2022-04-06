Danville City Council approves ordinance allowing public drinking

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City Council has passed an ordinance Tuesday night that will “designate a portion of the River District as an Outdoor Refreshment Area and adopt regulations thereof to facilitate the public consumption of alcohol in certain circumstances.”

The ordinance allows visitors to publicly drink in certain areas from 8 a.m. to midnight, with drinking prohibited from midnight to 8 a.m.

Clear signage of the designated outdoor refreshment area will be displayed. Danville Police will also have a regular presence throughout ordinance hours.

There was only one vote against the ordinance, and there will be no public hearing. It will go into effect once a license is finalized along with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.

