Danville plant looking to hire 80 full-time workers

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Buitoni Food Company is looking to fill 80 full-time general labor positions at its Danville facility, formerly known as Nestlé.

The Danville plant produces Buitoni refrigerated pastas and sauces.

The company says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance and 401(k) plan,” in addition to additional benefits:

Paid vacation time off

Attendance bonuses

Paid overtime

Referral bonuses

Interested candidates can apply for open positions here or apply in person at the plant at 201 Airside Drive in Danville.

