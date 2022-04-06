Hometown Local
Danville plant looking to hire 80 full-time workers

Buitoni Food Company Logo(Buitoni Food Company)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Buitoni Food Company is looking to fill 80 full-time general labor positions at its Danville facility, formerly known as Nestlé.

The Danville plant produces Buitoni refrigerated pastas and sauces.

The company says it offers a “comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance and 401(k) plan,” in addition to additional benefits:

  • Paid vacation time off
  • Attendance bonuses
  • Paid overtime
  • Referral bonuses

Interested candidates can apply for open positions here or apply in person at the plant at 201 Airside Drive in Danville.

